Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Soumitra Chatterjee’s ICU pics leaked, daughter says ‘extremely upset, heartbroken’

Soumitra Chatterjee’s ICU pics leaked, daughter says ‘extremely upset, heartbroken’

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter, Poulami Bose has expressed her sadness at his pictures, taken without his permission at the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, being leaked.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for the coronavirus on October 6.

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter has objected to the circulation of pictures, taken without their permission at the hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Poulami Bose said that the family is ‘extremely upset’ about the incident.

The actor, who has been under observation since last week, is ‘critical’, according to the latest hospital bulletin. He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

In her post, Poulami Bose wrote, “Amidst this time of huge anxiety over the health of my Covid-afflicted father, Soumitra Chatterjee, we are extremely upset, sad and heartbroken to find unauthorised pictures of him from the ICU and his medical bulletin being shared widely on social media. Please give him the privacy and respect that he so richly deserves. Kindly do not share such images/information and do not heed or indulge in rumour mongering. This is the urgent appeal of my family. Your prayers and good wishes are always very welcome. Thank you.”

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter says actor is doing ‘marginally better’

"Mr Chatterjee is not keeping very well. He is still in a drowsy, confusional state. His neurological condition has shown no change in the last two days. We are planning to put him on invasive ventilation,” his doctor had said in an October 13 statement, according to PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Oct 14, 2020 11:35 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 10:45 IST

latest news

International Pronouns Day: Gender identity beyond the ideas of binaries
Oct 14, 2020 11:36 IST
Why Tanishq withdrew ad showing inter-faith marriage: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign | Opinion
Oct 14, 2020 11:37 IST
NEET 2020: Students arrive at test centres for special exam
Oct 14, 2020 11:29 IST
Trump says he feels like ‘Superman’ after coronavirus treatment
Oct 14, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.