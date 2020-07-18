Southern remakes of Queen likely to be released directly on OTT platform

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, which has been remade in four southern languages, is all set for direct-to-OTT release, according to a report by Cinema Express. Queen was the story of self-exploration of a young girl, played by Kangana, who embarks on her honeymoon to Paris alone after her fiancé calls off the wedding.

The Tamil version, which has been titled Paris Paris, stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead role in the Telugu version of the remake, which is titled That Is Mahalakshmi. The Kannada version has been titled Butterfly and stars Parul Yadav. Manjima Mohan features in the titular role in the Malayalam version of the film, which has been titled Zam Zam.

As per the report, all the four versions of the films are most likely to release on Amazon Prime soon. The films which were completed long back have been lying in the cans for a long time.

Both Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia have pinned high hopes on these projects. On signing the project, Tamannaah had said in a media interaction that the original Queen will be recreated in its Telugu version. “It’s an exciting project and I love doing roles that talk about women empowerment. I’m confident we can recreate the magic of the original. At the same time, not make our film look like a frame-to-frame remake. We’ll adapt it to suit Telugu sensibilities.”

A huge fan of Queen, Tamannaah said she always wanted to be part of its remake. “I wasn’t even sure if it was going to be remade. What makes Queen special is that it’s one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all sections of the audience.”

Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, had told Hindustan Times that she’s very particular that the original will be adapted to Tamil sensibilities. “The makers of the film and I are very clear that we want to adapt Queen to Southern sensibilities, and do it our own way. While the script will essentially remain the same, the treatment will be personalized. I will also add my own touch to the role,” she said.

