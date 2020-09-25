SP Balasubrahmanyam dies: PM Modi says ‘cultural world lot poorer’, Akshay Kumar remembers their last interaction

Veteran singer and multiple National Award winner SP Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday afternoon at MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. The 74-year-old had been hospitalised since August 5 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Though he tested negative on September 8, he was still on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) because of the condition of his lungs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death a huge loss and wrote, “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the demise and tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti.”

Actor Akshay Kumar remembered their recent interaction, a few months ago, for a virtual concert. “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family. #RIPSPB,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on. #RIPSPB.”

Actor Jr NTR wrote that SP Balasubrahmanyam will ‘live on’ as long as music exists. “Indian Music has lost its favourite son. Devastated! In a Legendary career spanning over five decades,Padma Bhushan S.P Balasubrahmanyam Garu has breathed life into over 40,000 songs. As long as music exists in this universe, you will live on sir,” he tweeted.

Music composer AR Rahman shared a photo with SP Balasubrahmanyam and wrote that he was devastated by the loss. Actor Anil Kapoor also shared his condolences. “Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family,” he wrote.

Actor Shruti Haasan said that it was like losing a member of the family. “Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking,” she wrote.

Actor Khushbu Sundar was shattered by the news of his death and wrote on Twitter, “Completely heartbroken.. shattered. In tears.. Sir You cannot leave us like this. Why?? Just why?? #SPBalasubrahmaniam #RIP.”

“Heartbroken #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir...thank you for all the wonderful songs you sang and made us love you even more. you will forever live on,” actor Priyamani tweeted.

Actor Arya wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken .. you will be missed sir .. thank you for all the music and memories #SPBalasubrahmanyam #RIPSPB.”

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar said that SP Balasubrahmanyam’s ‘voice will live on forever’. “Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam . Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace,” she wrote. Mahesh Babu also shared his condolences.

“You will live forever in our hearts through your euphonious voice sir Folded hands Rest in peace #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir,” actor Jayam Ravi tweeted.

Actor Harish Kalyan mourned the loss and said that there will never be another like SP Balasubrahmanyam. “The world has never seen anyone like you and will never see. Rip legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will live in our hearts forever. #RIPSPB,” he wrote.

HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India, said that he was ‘severely pained’ by the news and called SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise a ‘great loss to our nation’. “I am severely pained by the sad demise of renowned singer Shri. SP Balasubrahmanyam. Reaching the pinnacle of music in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi is an unassailable achievement. This is a great loss to our nation, especially to the field of music,” he wrote.

