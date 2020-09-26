Sections
Home / Regional Movies / SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral: Singer to be laid to rest with state honours, Vijay arrives to pay final tributes

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral is underway at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district. He will be laid to rest with full state honours, as announced by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaswami.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Vijay at SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday after being hospitalized for over a month, is being laid to rest with state honours at his farmhouse in Chennai. SPB suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest at MGM Healthcare hospital on Friday. His son SP Charan told media that he died at 1.04 PM. Security arrangements have also been made outside the farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district.

“Today, on account of the funeral of SP Balasubrahmanyam, we have made elaborate security arrangements. We have deployed around 500 personnel and a separate traffic police team is also there to take care of traffic issues,” Aravindan, superintendent of Police Thiruvallur told ANI.

Actor Vijay at the funeral.

SPB’s body was kept at his farmhouse for the general public to pay their respects. The funeral began at 11am. Hundreds of people gathered to bid a teary farewell to the musical genius, who is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that the singer will be laid to rest with full police honours. On August 5, he was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. For over a month, he was undergoing treatment and was on life support throughout.



After showing signs of recovery over the last few weeks, SPB’s condition deteriorated on Thursday. Two weeks ago, Charan confirmed that his father has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Also read: Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed: report

“We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” Charan had said.

“We are expecting the lungs to heal fast. Over the weekend, we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his Ipad. He’s happy that the seasons have started. He’s looking forward to IPL. He’s writing and communicating a lot,” he had added.

