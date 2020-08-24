SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for coronavirus, son says he’s fine and stable

Film producer SP Charan on Monday in a statement confirmed that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized since August 5 in Chennai, has tested negative for the coronavirus. He’s currently fine and stable.

The legendary singer was hospitalized after he tested for the coronavirus. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. He remained on the ventilator throughout the week and his vitals were closely monitored.

As per the latest update, SPB is fine and stable. “Thank you for your continuous support and prayers for my father. He is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative. Will keep you posted about the updates,” Charan said in the statement.

Last Thursday, several members of the Tamil film fraternity came together to pray for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while playing one of his songs.

In a video, Charan thanked everybody, especially the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery. “I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said.

He added: “I’m at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go in vain. God has a conscience, so I’m confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope.”

