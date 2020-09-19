SS Rajamouli and wife Rama visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve, see pics

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who will soon resume work on his upcoming Telugu magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), along with his wife Rama recently visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest in Karnataka and spent some quality time. Pictures from their trip have gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Rajamouli and his wife visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. They also made a pit stop at the ancient Himavad Gopalaswamy temple. The couple is said to have performed a special puja at the temple. They also spent time exploring the wildlife in the forest.

Rajamouli and Rama at the Himavad Gopalaswamy temple.

Meanwhile, the shooting of RRR is expected to resume from October 5. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

RRR will be released in 10 Indian languages next year. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Also read: Sunny Leone shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut drags her into spat with Urmila Matondkar: ‘People who don’t know you have the most to say’

The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays the mentor of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in as Ajay’s pair and the duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more