SS Rajamouli returns to sets to begin shooting RRR, teases with a video. Watch

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday teased fans with a video in which it has been revealed that the shoot of upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR has resumed. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the crew getting back to shoot after many months.

“Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes (sic),” Rajamouli tweeted. The video further confirmed that a teaser will be unveiled on October 30 to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Bheem from the film.

On Monday, the shoot resumed after a long hiatus in Hyderabad. However, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not likely to join the sets immediately. The team will shoot crucial scenes with the rest of the actors.

Ram Charan will join the sets only after he completes shooting his portion for upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead. The Magadheera actor will be seen playing an extended cameo in Acharya.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: What Akshaye Khanna said about Vinod Khanna leaving family for Osho: ‘Something must have moved him so deeply inside’

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays the mentor of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in as Ajay’s pair and the duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam.

RRR, presented by D Parvathy, is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya, will be released in ten Indian languages next year.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter