Sections
Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli says he can’t wait to get back on sets of RRR, see throwback pic

SS Rajamouli says he can’t wait to get back on sets of RRR, see throwback pic

SS Rajamouli shared a throwback picture from the sets of RRR and mentioned how he was more than keen on getting back to work.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:23 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

RRR is SS Rajamouli’s next big film after Baahubali series.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from his upcoming magnum opus RRR and said he can’t wait to get back to the sets to resume shooting. In his first fleet, the new feature rolled out by Twitter on Tuesday, Rajamouli wrote that he can’t wait to get back to the sets of RRR.

“Throwback to the sets of @RRRMovie. It’s been 3 months since we put a hard stop to #RRR! Can’t wait to be back on the sets with all the recommended precautions and safety measures in place (sic),” Rajamouli wrote.

 

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Tuesday granted permission to resume film and television shooting in the state. Rajamouli was among the first few Telugu celebrities to thank the government for granting permission.



RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series. Producer DVV Danayya recently revealed that only 25 percent of shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the reminder of the film will be shot in a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as bin the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Also read: First KBC winner Harshvardhan Nawathe: ‘Amitabh Bachchan spoke to me for one hour, asked me to take care of my parents’

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus triggered century’s worst global recession without a second wave
Jun 10, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar man wills half his property to 2 elephants who saved his life, story wins Twitter
Jun 10, 2020 16:05 IST
India haven’t produced a better captain than him: Akhtar on legend
Jun 10, 2020 16:09 IST
Jharkhand’s first round of mapping shows 70% of migrant workers are skilled
Jun 10, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.