SS Rajamouli shares a 2020 update on Baahubali as Prabhas and Rana Daggubati battle it out in masks. Watch

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared an updated version of a scene from his superhit film franchise, Baahubali. In the update, the film’s lead actors, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, are seen wearing masks on their faces, while in a close battle.

“Good job @avitoonindia and @coollazz #Unitedsoft VFX Studio team! #BBVsCOVID #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe I hope everyone stays safe and exercise caution in these times,” the director wrote in a tweet on Friday. The video also ends with a message: “Masks are now mandatory even in Mahishmati. Don’t forget yours.”

Masks have been made compulsory for all to wear in public due to the coronavirus pandemic. They protect not only oneself but also those around us from infection.

The Baahubali film franchise is the most successful to ever get made in India. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) collected almost Rs 700 crore while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) became the second most successful Indian film ever made with a collection of Rs 1,800 crore. It is second only to Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which collected Rs 2,100 crore.

Baahubali starred Prabhas in double roles as Baahubali and his son Shiva. Both the son and father face-off against the greedy and evil Bhallaldeva. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan, Tamanaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty.

Rajamouli is currently working on his next, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021.

