Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli threatened by Telangana BJP leaders over representation of Komaram Bheem in RRR: report

SS Rajamouli threatened by Telangana BJP leaders over representation of Komaram Bheem in RRR: report

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR has been dragged into controversy over its representation of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film. The veteran director was threatened for showing Bheem wearing a skull cap.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times Chennai

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Director SS Rajamouli found himself being targeted after Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay issued a threat to him over a row involving his upcoming film, RRR. Bandi has questioned the film’s representation of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem. Another BJP leader, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu, has also targeted the filmmaker.

A row had erupted after Bheem, played by actor Jr NTR in the film, was shown wearing skull cap. Last week, a first look video of the character was unveiled. Towards the end of it, Bheem is shown wearing a skull cap.

 

According to a report in India Today, Bandi Sanjay, who is also an MP from Karimnagar constituency, while addressing a public meeting in Dubbaka in the state, mentioned the scene. He was quoted as saying: “For sensation, Rajmouli has put a cap on Komaram Bheem. We will accept it? Never.” He also threatened to ‘obstruct the release’, reported the New Indian Express.



Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu has also targeted Rajamouli in an interview, as per News Minute. “Portraying a tribal leader with soorma, skull cap and kurta pyjama is incorrect. Komaram Bheem sacrificed his life for the rights of Adivasis and fought against the Nizam’s rule. If Rajamouli is not going to change the look of Jr NTR, we will not even hesitate to burn down theatres,” he was quoted as saying.

November 1 also marked the 80th death anniversary of Komaram Bheem. As per the report, the tribal leader is greatly venerated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Chattisgarh.

 

In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the flashback portion of the movie.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

Sharing a the first look of Jr NTR as Bheem, Ram Charan had written: “Finally, here’s the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @jrntr!” In March this year, he had shared the first look of the character he would essay in the film, Alluri Sitarama Raju and had written: “A big thanks to my brother @jrntr, @ssrajamouli garu & the entire team of @rrrmovie for such a sweet and special video for me and my fans... Thank you sir! Hope you all love and enjoy it at home.”

The film will also see Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles with South stars Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. Also seen in the film will be Hollywood and British actor Ray Stevenson and newcomer Olivia Morris.

