Home / Regional Movies / Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya come together for a heart-touching love story

Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer features Aditi Rao Hydari as a mute Hindu girl and Jayasurya as a Sufi singer. It revolves around their innocent love story which doesn’t get an acceptance in the outside world.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:14 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aditi Rao Hydari in a still from Sufiyum Sujatayum.

The trailer of Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari’s upcoming Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, which will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is an innocent love story that revolves around the topic of love jihad.

The trailer shows Aditi as a mute Hindi girl. The story explores the relationship between her and a Sufi singer. There’s also a sub-plot featuring Aditi and her husband, played by Jayasurya.

As per producer Vijay Babu, “The theme of the movie is one that hasn’t been explored very often. The story is nuanced and complex, yet underlines one simple, universal truth – that love knows no rationality or bounds.”



The film marks Aditi’s return to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. She had previously acted in 2006 Malayalam film Prajapathi. “Sufiyum Sujatayum is a special film for me. I been lucky to work with some incredible people across India and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film. The film is an innocent love story, where love is unburdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie is a drama and narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty,” Aditi said in a statement.

“I had a great time working on the movie; it was challenging to work with some very brilliant colleagues and crew members. I’m really looking forward to the audience’s response. I hope they get immersed in the world of Sufi and Sujata like I did and I hope everyone makes their own special connection to the characters and the story,” she added.

Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya’s Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum to release on July 3, makers promise a visual treat

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujatayum is the first mainstream Malayalam film to have a direct OTT release. The film has been shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The music has been composed by M Jayachandran with lyrics by Hari Narayan. Sudeep Palanad have sung the songs for the film. Vijay Babu has produced the film under the banner Friday Film House

