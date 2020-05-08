Suhasini Mani Ratnam spends lockdown time wisely to direct a short film

Sections
Suhasini Mani Ratnam has directed a 20-minute short film called Chinnanjiru Kiliye amid lockdown.

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:08 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s short film Chinnanjiru Kiliye stars Ahanaa Krishna.

Actor-filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam has revealed she has directed a short film titled Chinnanjiru Kiliye in lockdown. It’s a 20-minute short film which has been shot completely indoors and she plans to release it in a week’s time.

Suhasini took to Instagram to post the title look of the short. She wrote: “My lock down stories. First story a 20 minutes short film coming up. Seeing first output today. You will all get to see in 4 or 5 days (sic).”

 

The short features actor Ahanaa Krishna, who rose to fame after starring in Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fame. The shot has been shot using an iPhone. James Vasanthan has been roped in to compose music.



On the career front, Suhasini was last seen on screen in Telugu film Entha Manchivaduraa, starring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada. She’s also part of upcoming Tamil magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by her husband.

Suhasini recently hosted a chat session with husband Mani Ratnam on her instagram page. In what could be termed as a one-of-its-kind interaction, the veteran filmmaker opened up on a lot of things via this session.

Hundreds of fans sent videos of themselves asking questions and a select few were answered by the Roja filmmaker. Apart from fans, the live session was also joined by R Madhavan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Khushbu Sundar among others.

One of the highlights of the session was the interaction with Madhavan. Suhasini pointed out that Madhavan changed Mani Ratnam’s life by introducing him to golf. Madhavan joked about how he challenged Ratnam to beat him at the game; the actor said he beat the crap out of him.

