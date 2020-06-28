Suriya on Sathankulam custodial death: ‘This is organised crime’

Actor Suriya has strongly condemned the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix, who were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam for violating lockdown rules. In a strongly-worded statement, Suriya described the entire incident as a result of an organised crime.

The father and son were allegedly beaten to death by the police. The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

Suriya pointed out that the cops alone are not at fault in this case. The magistrate and the doctors are equally responsible for the custodial death. He further added that it can’t be termed as a negligent act because the custodial deaths have put the credibility of the police department at stake.

The Singam actor further added, as per India Today report: “Human rights organisations insist that ‘those who commit unforgivable crimes should not be put to death’. Police crackdown on ‘lockout violation’ at Sathankulam police station, killing two innocent lives is an act that puts their credibility in question. It cannot be passed off as ‘this is an accident that happened somewhere.”

Suriya also questioned the magistrate who ordered the detention of the victims without checking their physical status and the doctor, who declared them fit after being assaulted by the police in custody.

Over the last couple of days, several Tamil film celebrities took to Twitter demanding justice for Jayaraj’s family.

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

Composer D Imman tweeted: “Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more