Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru release postponed over NOC from Indian Air Force

Actor Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (SP), which was supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30, has been postponed over a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which the team has to acquire from Indian Air Force since the film is about the aviation industry.

In a letter shared on his Twitter page, Suriya wrote: “Unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.” The statement clarified that since the film, based on the aviation industry, is yet to obtain an NOC from the Indian Air Force, the release has been postponed.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

“As you all know SP is a story set in the aviation industry. So we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because it’s a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Air Force aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!” he said in his letter.

Suriya requested for support from well-wishers. “When we started Soorarai Pottru we thought the only challenges we would face will be shooting at never-before-shot-locations, working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara. However, what pains me is how eagerly my well-wishers were waiting for this but we seem to have no other option. I personally hope that my well wishers will take this in good spirit, with love and faith,” he wrote.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan hits back at Pavitra Punia, says ‘wish she had the courage to abuse me on my face’

The project also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more