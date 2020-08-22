Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru skips theatrical release, to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru skips theatrical release, to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30

Suriya’s upcoming Tamil release Soorarai Pottru will release on Amazon Prime on October 30. The actor, who is also the film’s producer, said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:36 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath.

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil release Soorarai Pottru announced on Saturday that the film will skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime on October 30.

The announcement was made via a statement, in which Suriya said that he took the decision to release Soorarai Pottru directly on OTT as a producer and not as a hero. He requests support from his fans and the industry for this move. Suriya also said that he will try to complete 2 films by the time complete normalcy returns.

The statement further added that Suriya will donate Rs 5 crore to those affected by the coronavirus, especially the frontline Covid-19 warriors and other film technicians who have lost their livelihood due to the current situation.

Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, is gearing up for release early next year. The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.



Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

Meanwhile, Suriya has two more projects in his kitty. He has a film titled Vaadivasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The project, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and filmmaker Vetrimaaran, best known for films such as Vada Chennai and Asuran.

Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

Suriya also has a project titled Aruvaa with filmmaker Hari. However, recent rumours suggest that Suriya has opted out of the film and has been replaced by actor Arun Vijay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Agency appointed to recruit staff for jumbo facility in Pune poaching doctors, nurses, allege private hospitals
Aug 22, 2020 17:13 IST
Karnal woman who accused school owner of rape held for extortion
Aug 22, 2020 17:11 IST
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Aug 22, 2020 17:12 IST
Acharya first look poster: Chiranjeevi’s birthday return gift for fans out
Aug 22, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.