Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru skips theatrical release, to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30

The makers of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil release Soorarai Pottru announced on Saturday that the film will skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime on October 30.

The announcement was made via a statement, in which Suriya said that he took the decision to release Soorarai Pottru directly on OTT as a producer and not as a hero. He requests support from his fans and the industry for this move. Suriya also said that he will try to complete 2 films by the time complete normalcy returns.

The statement further added that Suriya will donate Rs 5 crore to those affected by the coronavirus, especially the frontline Covid-19 warriors and other film technicians who have lost their livelihood due to the current situation.

Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, is gearing up for release early next year. The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

Meanwhile, Suriya has two more projects in his kitty. He has a film titled Vaadivasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The project, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and filmmaker Vetrimaaran, best known for films such as Vada Chennai and Asuran.

Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

Suriya also has a project titled Aruvaa with filmmaker Hari. However, recent rumours suggest that Suriya has opted out of the film and has been replaced by actor Arun Vijay.

Follow @htshowbiz for more