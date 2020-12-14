Suriya to launch actor Arun Vijay’s son in his upcoming production venture

Sections
Actor Suriya will soon launch actor Arun Vijay’s son Arnav. Arun took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Suriya has been fresh content via is production house, 2D Entertainment.

Actor Arun Vijay on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that his son Arnav Vijay is all set to make his acting debut in actor Suriya’s upcoming production venture. Arun revealed that he is glad that his camaraderie with Suriya is passing on to their next generation.

A thrilled Arun Vijay wrote: “With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl’s @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn’t have asked for more. #AVJ (sic).”

 

As a producer, Suriya has been backing exciting content. He produces films under the banner of 2D Entertainment – a company named after his children Dev and Diya.



Some of the movies that Suriya has produced include 24 and Pasanga 2. He produced his wife Jyothika’s comeback film 36 Vayadhinile apart from jackpot, Magalir Mattum and Ponmagal Vandhal.

As per the industry grapevine, Suriya has reunited with director Pandiraj for his next production venture. Known for their previous collaboration in Pasanga 2, a new project is in the works and it will mark the debut of Arun Vijay’s son.

Arun Vijay is currently shooting for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil action flick. He also has projects such as Agni Siragugal and Sinam.

Arun also has the second chapter of Mafia in the pipeline. A crime thriller, the first part of the franchise released earlier this year. He played dual roles in the movie and one of the characters was that of the antagonist.

