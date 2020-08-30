Taapsee Pannu to team up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in Tamil comedy

Actor Taapsee Pannu has confirmed she will be teaming up with actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil comedy. The project, which will be directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan, will begin shooting in September and will be wrapped up in just 28 days.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee has opened up about the project, putting the rumours to rest. “Yes, it’s a Tamil comedy that I’m doing with them along with Vijay. I had said yes to the script around a year ago and the director wanted me only to do this film. We were figuring out dates for this and as soon as things started opening up a bit, we quickly squeezed this one,” she said.

The film will be predominantly shot in and around Jaipur and will be wrapped up in 28 days. “I will finish the film in around 28 days and it will be shot in a very controlled environment,” she said.

Taapsee, whose last Tamil release was Game Over, has another Tamil film titled Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. Tipped to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Baby, the film stars Jayam Ravi in the lead. It is being directed by I Ahmed.

Recently, it was announced that Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who starred in Sacred Games, has been roped in for an important role in Jana Gana Mana. According to a report in The Times of India, the team spotted her in Azerbaijan, and decided to rope her in as she fit the bill of her character.

“Elnaaz has done several ad films for top brands in the country. She became a household name, thanks to her performance, especially in dual roles, in a popular Hindi series. Soon after, she was flooded with offers from the south and now, she’s set to make her debut in Kollywood with Jayam Ravi’s film. She was spotted with the team in Azerbaijan, where Ravi and Taapsee were shooting. Since the film is high on action, Elnaaz has been training for it,” a source was quoted by Times of India.

