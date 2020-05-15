Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor R Parthiepan to pay for education of barber’s daughter after her father spends savings to help needy amid lockdown

Tamil actor R Parthiepan to pay for education of barber’s daughter after her father spends savings to help needy amid lockdown

Tamil actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan has sent gifts to the family and also committed to pay for the education of the young girl.

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Tamil actor R Parthiepan takes up the responsibility of paying for a girl’s education after her father spent all his savings on helping people amid the lockdown.

Tamil actor-director R Partheipan has offered to pay for the education of a girl whose father - a barber by profession - has been taking care of several families hit by the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Nethra is studying in the ninth standard while her father C Mohan owns a beauty salon in Melamadai near Madurai. The tabloid quoted the actor as saying, “This news has greatly affected me and I took the help of my friend Sundar, who lives in Madurai, to speak to both Nethra and Mohan and express my appreciation.” .

Parthiban also sent a new silk dhoti, silk shirts and an angavasthram, a silk sari and a new dress for Nethra, along with sweets and fruits for the family, the report said, adding that Mohan has spent Rs 5 lakh on 600-odd families.

Earlier, Parthiepan had provided 250 bags of rice to help those in need in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. Several celebrities from film industries across the country have come forward to help those in need, especially daily wage workers working in their respective industries.



Last month, Tamil star Ajith Kumar announced a donation of Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund - he donated Rs 50 lakh each towards Prime Minister’s fund and Tamil Nadu CM’s fund while another Rs 25 lakh has gone towards the welfare of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

Rajinikanth has also donated Rs 50 lakh while and Dhanush gave Rs 15 lakh for the needy. Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have also chipped in with Rs 10 lakh each.

