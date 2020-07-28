Tamil actor Shaam booked for gambling, tokens found in his flat

Popular Tamil actor Shaam along with 11 others have been booked by the police for alleged gambling activity at his apartment in Chennai. As per a report by NDTV, tokens used for gambling were recovered from the flat owned by Shaam.

Apparently, many other popular Tamil actors have been indulging in the illegal activity late nights in the lockdown. However, no other actor has been so far booked in any such activity.

The report further added that another actor who had lost a large sum while gambling at Shaam’s apartment had tipped off the police. “Actor Shaam has been arrested along with 11 others. We are investigating the modus operandi over the use of tokens,” a senior police officer was quoted in the report by NDTV.

The police also said that a final-year undergraduate student recently killed himself after losing money in an online game. Shaam, who is popular in Tamil and Telugu industries, was last seen on screen in Tamil film Kaaviyan, which released last year.

In 2001, he made his acting debut via Tamil film 12B. Since then, he has starred in several popular Tamil and Telugu films such as Iyarkai, Kick, 6, Race Gurram and Kick 2 among others.

He has also starred in a few Kannada and Malayalam films.

