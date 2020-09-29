Sections
Tamil actor Thennarasu of Marina fame dies by suicide

Tamil actor Thennarasu, popular for his role in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Marina, died by suicide, says a report. The actor was mostly known for playing a friend to the hero in Tamil films.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:33 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Thennarasu mostly appeared in character roles. (Facebook)

Tamil actor Thennarasu, popular for his work in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Marina, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday over a family dispute. He died by hanging at his home.

A Times of India report said Thennarasu married his girlfriend three years ago and the couple has a two-year-old child. He was addicted to alcohol and got into regular squabble with his wife. “Thennarasu was found hanging from a ceiling fan after a heated argument with his wife. Police have then registered a case and are conducting an investigation based on the information provided by those who were nearby Thennarasu’s house,” the report added.

In Marina, directed by Pandiraj, he played Sivakarthikeyan’s friend. He was mostly seen playing a friend of the hero in films. Thennarasu also acted in a few other Tamil films. However, he didn’t land any big or noticeable roles.

