Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji dead at 45, Dhanush leads industry in expressing grief

Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji has died at the age of 45, weeks after he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised. Dhanush, Soori and Sathish, among others, expressed their grief.

A Zee News report said that the actor had been hospitalised for two weeks and was admitted when he suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two children - a son and a daughter.

Vadivel was admitted to a private hospital but had to be moved to a government hospital when his condition deteriorated and led to paralysis, the report added.

Expressing his grief at Vadivel’s death, Tamil star Dhanush tweeted, “Deeply saddened and disturbed by the sudden demise of a great talent, Vadivel Balaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.”

Actor Soori also tweeted a picture of the late actor with the message “Miss you Vadivel Balaji.”

Actor Sathish also wrote, “#RIPVadivelBalaji annan.”

Mahendran also shared a picture and tweeted, “Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji REST IN PEACE brother.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana joins David Beckham in UNICEF’s campaign to end violence against children

Vadivel worked in a few films and is also known for his perfect imitation of veteran comedian Vadivelu - a popular name in Tamil Nadu. That is the origin of his name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more