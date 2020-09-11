Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji dead at 45, Dhanush leads industry in expressing grief

Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji dead at 45, Dhanush leads industry in expressing grief

Several weeks after suffering a heart attack, Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji died at the age of 45. Dhanush, Soori and others took to Twitter to share condolence messages.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji dead at 45. (Twitter/Mahendran)

Tamil actor Vadivel Balaji has died at the age of 45, weeks after he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised. Dhanush, Soori and Sathish, among others, expressed their grief.

A Zee News report said that the actor had been hospitalised for two weeks and was admitted when he suffered a heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two children - a son and a daughter.

Vadivel was admitted to a private hospital but had to be moved to a government hospital when his condition deteriorated and led to paralysis, the report added.

Expressing his grief at Vadivel’s death, Tamil star Dhanush tweeted, “Deeply saddened and disturbed by the sudden demise of a great talent, Vadivel Balaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.”



 

Actor Soori also tweeted a picture of the late actor with the message “Miss you Vadivel Balaji.”

 

Actor Sathish also wrote, “#RIPVadivelBalaji annan.”

 

Mahendran also shared a picture and tweeted, “Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji REST IN PEACE brother.”

 

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana joins David Beckham in UNICEF’s campaign to end violence against children

Vadivel worked in a few films and is also known for his perfect imitation of veteran comedian Vadivelu - a popular name in Tamil Nadu. That is the origin of his name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries
Sep 11, 2020 22:15 IST
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Sep 11, 2020 22:36 IST
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Sep 11, 2020 21:42 IST
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
Sep 11, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

Panchkula man robbed of car at gunpoint
Sep 11, 2020 22:47 IST
Bahrain agrees to normalise ties with Israel, says Trump
Sep 11, 2020 22:46 IST
Farmers’ stir: Haryana BKU chief, 300 unknown people booked for damaging property
Sep 11, 2020 22:45 IST
JEE Main 2020 final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Sep 11, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.