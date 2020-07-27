Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempts suicide, rushed to hospital

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi attempted suicide due to the harassment she was facing online. She was admitted to a hospital later.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:08 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vijaya Lakshmi shared a video with her followers before taking the drastic step.

Tamil actor Vijaya Lakshmi on Sunday attempted suicide following social media bullying by the followers of Naam Tamizhar party and accused its leader Seeman for mental harassment.

In a video posted by her on social media, Vijaya Lakshmi revealed that she has been under a lot of stress over the last few months due to the constant bullying and harassment by Seeman and his party members.

She has also urged that Seeman and Panankattu Padai’s (a popular political outfit) Hari Nadar be arrested for harassing her over difference of opinions.

“This is my last video. I have been under extreme stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his party men. I tried my best to survive for my mother and my sister. I have been humiliated by Hari Nadar in the media. I have consumed BP tablets. In some time my BP will be low and I will be dead,” she said in a video posted on Sunday.



She went on to add that Seeman slut-shamed her via posts on social media. She said her death should serve as an eye-opener for everyone and that she doesn’t want to be anybody’s slave anymore.

As per Times of India report, Vijaya Lakshmi has been admitted to a private hospital where she’s undergoing treatment.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

