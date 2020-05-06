Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal pays full salary to technicians during lockdown

Vishnu Vishal has three films under production, which are currently on hold.

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who is also a producer, is currently busy with three films in different stages of production. Even though the shoot of these films are currently on hold due to lockdown, Vishnu has been paying full salaries to his technicians.

Vishnu’s kind gesture has been brought forward by filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan, who took to Twitter and wrote: “Read about @TheVishnuVishal taking care of the three creative teams, production staff & office staff with a full salary so that they survive. With the uncertainty of COVID 19, his own projects...his gesture of reaching out is commendable. Charity begins from home. Inspiring! (sic).”

He currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller FIR. He also has another project titled Mohandas and a yet-untitled film in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vishnu also currently awaits the release of Tamil forest-based thriller Kaadan, which also stars Rana Daggubati. The film has been directed by Prabhu Solomon.

Talking about working in Kaadan with real elephants and overcoming his fear of nature, Vishnu recent said in a media interaction: “I’m afraid of forest and Nature. But the movie communicates an important message: that love is universal.”

It was while shooting for Kaadan that Vishnu met with a severe injury and was out of acting for months. He said he had no regrets about the fall. “I have no regrets because I was back on my feet and overcame my inhibitions. The movie went through a lot of hurdles over the last two and a half years. But one person who kept his patience and vision intact was Prabhu sir.”

There are also reports that Vishnu Vishal might soon star in the Tamil remake of recent Telugu hit Jersey, which is about a 36-year-old father returning to playing cricket for the country for the sake of his son.

