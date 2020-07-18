Sections
Tamil film celebs appeal to Centre to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Bharathiraja

Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Bala, Priyadarshan, Pandiraj and Sreekar Prasad made a special appeal to the Centre to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Bharathiraja.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:45 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with Tamil film 16 Vayathinile.

Several members from Tamil film fraternity have written to the Centre asking to confer the honour of Dadasaheb Phalke Award on the veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja.

The list of popular Tamil celebs who have appealed to the Centre include Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Bala, Priyadarshan, Pandiraj and Sreekar Prasad among others. The appeal was made via a letter on Bharathiraja’s 78th birthday on Friday.

“On this special day of Shri Bharathiraja’s 78th birthday, we from Indian film industry, recognized by Government of India for our works appeal to you to consider him for this year’s coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in cinema, which will be a fitting tribute to this living legend and a right recognition at the right time for his huge contribution to Indian cinema with multiple achievements for over 43 years,” read the letter.

Bharathiraja started his career as an assistant to popular Kannada filmmaker Puttana Kanagal. In 1977, he made his directorial debut with Tamil film 16 Vayathinile, which featured Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi.



Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Popular for his village-themed films, Bharathiraja is also popular for films such as Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai and Tik Tik Tik among others. He has also made films in Hindi such as Karishma, Aakhree Raasta and Red Rose among others.

With over 40 films to his career as a filmmaker, Bharathiraja turned to acting in the last decade. He has played key roles in Tamil films such as Pandinaadu, Kurangu Bommai and Namma Veetu Pillai among others.

In 20014, he was conferred with the Padma Shri award. He’s also a recipient of six National Awards.

