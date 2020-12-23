Tamil films Kadaisi Vivasayi and Koozhangal to have world premiere at IFFR

M Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi and debut filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal will have their world premiere in the competition section of the upcoming International Film Festival of Rotterdam 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

While Koozhangal, which is produced and presented by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn, will premiere at Tiger Competition, Kadaisi Vivasayi and Rajeev Ravi’s Malayalam film Thuramukham starring Nivin Pauly will screen at the Big Screen Competition.

Pebbles, which only features newcomers, tells the story of a father-son duo, broken by poverty, as they seek to find a way.

As per the festival brochure, the story is described as ‘A constant sense of anger and the threat of violence raise the temperature even more in the desolate landscape, filmed as beautiful, yet forbidding. The father-son relationship is deeply disturbed, yet they are inexorably drawn together. It seems next to impossible that the still-innocent boy will go down the same path his father did. Their pointless journey illustrates the disruptive influence of grinding poverty.

Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, on the other hand, is the story of Maayandi, the last active farmer in his remote village in Tamil Nadu. His farm work, land and livestock are enough for him, and he refuses to sell his land to a developer. But Maayandi’s pleasantly predictable existence comes to an abrupt end when he is unfairly accused of killing and burying three peacocks on his land.

Kadaisi Vivasayi stars Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo role. It is centered on a 70-year-old titular character played by a farmer. In an interview to a leading Tamil daily last year, Manikandan had said he wished for Rajinikanth to play the lead character in his movie.

“If Rajini sir plays such a character, you can’t even imagine the kind of impact it will have on the audiences about farming. I pitched the story to him but he didn’t show interest, so I went ahead and cast someone else.”

