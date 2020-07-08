Tamil films Viswasam, Comali to re-release in Malaysia on July 9

Sections
Tamil films Viswasam and Comali are all set to see a re-release in Malaysia in July. The official Twitter handle of Lotus Five Star tweeted to inform.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:36 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ajith in a still from Viswasam.

Super hit Tamil films Viswasam and Comali, which released in cinemas last year and had a successful run, are all set to be re-released in Malaysia on Thursday. Interestingly, these films will be screened for free for audiences, as per Lotus Five Star, one of the biggest cinema chains in Malaysia.

The official Twitter handle of Lotus Five Star wrote, “Here’s #LotusFiveStar reopening movies with FREE screening as we welcome you all back to our #LFSCinemas. Once again, Thala #Ajith’s Viswasam and #JayamRavi’s Comali going to entertain all of us again (sic).”

 

Viswasam, directed by Siva, featured Ajith in the role of a village ruffian with serious anger issues. The film went on to strike gold at the box-office with gross earnings of Rs 125 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. It emerged as the biggest grosser and successful film in Ajith’s career.



Viswasam also starred Nayanthara, who was paired with Ajith for the first time. The film released during the Pongal festival last year and went on to work very well with the masses.

Viswasam, which was produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, featured Ajith in dual avatars - in salt-and-pepper and fully dyed black look.

Comali, on the other hand, was directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan. The film was centered on Jayam Ravi’s character called Ravi, who wakes up 16 years after being in a coma. The rest of the story is about how Ravi comes to terms with his life and adapts to the evolved lifestyle.

The film, produced by Vels Films International, also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

