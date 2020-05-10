Tamil Nadu government to allow post-production of films and TV shows from May 11

No more than 15 people will be allowed to work together on the projects.

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to carry out post-production related work of films and TV shows from May 11 onwards. This move by the government comes days after several Tamil film producers requested permission to resume post-production work on completed movies and shows that have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has asked to carry out post-production work such as editing, dubbing, VFX/CGI, DI (Digital Intermediary), background music score, sound effects, foley and mixing with no more than 15 people from Monday.

Earlier this week, a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the producers requested to at least grant permission to resume post-production work on films that have been completed shooting.

“We are film producers in Tamil cinema and post the lockdown implemented from March 24 2020, all our films under production were stopped. Tamil film industry has over Rs. 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown including films for which only post-production work is pending,” read the letter.

The letter further added that the producers are aware that the permission to allow shooting with many people involved of the films is difficult since Chennai is in red zone. However, a special appeal has been made to permit resumption of post-production under the following guidelines.

“We Tamil film producers along with FEFSI Union of workers undertake and guarantee to ensure social distancing of the people involved in post-production with all the precautions like sanitizing the places where we will be working and making all the people involved in the work wear masks and gloves,” it added.

The letter further stated that the government of Kerala has granted permission to resume post-production activities with less than five people working at a time and work has already commenced.

