Team Baahubali shares throwback pics from the first day on sets seven years ago

The official Twitter handle of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali on Monday shared throwback pictures from the sets of the film on the first day of the shoot on this day seven years ago. Sharing the pictures, the tweet read: “July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of Baahubali on this day 7 years ago.”

Baahubali: The Beginning, a story about two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom, broke many records at the box-office. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles as the brothers who lock horns over a kingdom, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

At the box-office, the film reportedly opened to a staggering Rs 70 crore on the first day worldwide. It was released in as many as 4,000 screens across the globe.

At the end of its theatrical run, Baahubali ended up minting an estimated Rs 1500 crore at the ticket window, emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema.

The film, which was originally made in Telugu and Tamil, was also released in Hindi and Malayalam. “Given the budget of the film, it’s impossible to recover the cost involved if we release in one language. Right from the start, the plan was to make it as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Hence, we cast actors who are popular in both the industries,” Rajamouli had said.

He also said that the film was dubbed and released in Hindi following the success of Makkhi, the Hindi dubbed version of his Telugu film Eega.

Karan Johar came on board to present the Hindi dubbed version of the film. While the first part was received well in Hindi, Baahubali: The Conclusion went on to net Rs 500 crore from the Hindi version alone.

