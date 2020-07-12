Sections
Telugu actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula tests Covid-19 positive, asks Bandham and Swatichunukulu co-stars to get tested

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Telugu television actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Telugu television actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the news of his diagnosis in a video posted on his Instagram account.

In the two-minute video, Bharatwaj said that he was ‘completely asymptomatic’. He urged everyone to not spend time analysing how he contracted the coronavirus or spread negativity. He also requested everyone to not cause panic or stigmatise the ones who have tested positive.

Bharatwaj requested his Bandham and Swatichunukulu co-stars to get themselves tested. He added that Covid-19 could be cured with proper medication, diet and following the necessary guidelines. He also asked for everyone’s blessings for his recovery.

 



In his caption, Bharatwaj wrote, “Hai everyone. #Hello guys #wanted to share this news with everyone that Im tested Covid-19 positive #I am doing well and completely asymtamatic #who ever worked with me please get tested #stay isolated no need to worry #dont panic # plz dont spread negativity #stayhome stay safesafe #need all your blessings for my come back #gocoronago #fightforcorona #covid19 #stayhealthy #staystrong @rbharatwaj.”

