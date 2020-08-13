Telugu actor Niharika Konidela to get engaged to Chaitanya: report

Niharika and Chaitanya made their relationship official in June and are likely to get engaged on Thursday.

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela may get engaged in a private ceremony with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday evening in Hyderabad. A Times of India report claimed the Oka Manasu actor will get engaged on Thursday in the presence of close family and friends.

Niharika revealed about Chaitanya in June when she shared a picture of a coffee mug on Instagram written, Mrs Niharika. After further teasing fans with pictures of herself with a man whose face is hidden, she finally unveiled his identity a few days later. She wrote “Mine” and posted a heart emoji on the photo. He also posted a few images with Niharika and wrote “Nischay” - a play on a combination of their names and the word also means, “decision/certain”.

Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika recently ventured into production with a web series. However, its details are yet to be officially announced. He is the son of an IPS officer while Niharika is the daughter of senior actor and television personality Naga Babu.

Niharika’s brother Varun Tej had earlier confirmed an August engagement and told Zoom TV, “The wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement sometime in August with all the precautionary measures in place. We are all very excited and that’s something our family can look forward to in these pressing times.”

She also shared another image with Chaitanya on his birthday and wrote, “A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love. @chaitanya_jv.”

