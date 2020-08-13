Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Telugu actor Niharika Konidela to get engaged to Chaitanya: report

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela to get engaged to Chaitanya: report

Reports suggest Niharika Konidela may get enageged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the evening.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Niharika and Chaitanya made their relationship official in June and are likely to get engaged on Thursday.

Telugu actor Niharika Konidela may get engaged in a private ceremony with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on Thursday evening in Hyderabad. A Times of India report claimed the Oka Manasu actor will get engaged on Thursday in the presence of close family and friends.

Niharika revealed about Chaitanya in June when she shared a picture of a coffee mug on Instagram written, Mrs Niharika. After further teasing fans with pictures of herself with a man whose face is hidden, she finally unveiled his identity a few days later. She wrote “Mine” and posted a heart emoji on the photo. He also posted a few images with Niharika and wrote “Nischay” - a play on a combination of their names and the word also means, “decision/certain”.

 

 



 

 

Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Reports revealed that the wedding will take place later this year. Niharika recently ventured into production with a web series. However, its details are yet to be officially announced. He is the son of an IPS officer while Niharika is the daughter of senior actor and television personality Naga Babu.

Niharika’s brother Varun Tej had earlier confirmed an August engagement and told Zoom TV, “The wedding may take some more time, but we are planning to have the engagement sometime in August with all the precautionary measures in place. We are all very excited and that’s something our family can look forward to in these pressing times.”

 

Also read: Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis: ‘He will emerge triumphant here too, he is a fighter’

She also shared another image with Chaitanya on his birthday and wrote, “A smile that’ll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here’s to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday,love. @chaitanya_jv.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not the right time to return as Barca coach, says Xavi
Aug 13, 2020 15:56 IST
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST
Chiranjeevi is pained to know about Sanjay’s condition: ‘You are a fighter’
Aug 13, 2020 15:51 IST
Karan Wahi bats for equality of TV, web and films
Aug 13, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.