Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha ties the knot amid lockdown, see pics

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha married Pallavi Varma on Thursday amid lockdown. See pictures here.

Updated: May 14, 2020 12:31 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and Dr Pallavi Varma got married on Thursday.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha on Thursday entered wedlock with Pallavi Varma, who is a doctor by profession. The wedding was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed due to lockdown.

The couple had plans to postpone the wedding even further but their parents were against the idea, as per a report by India Today. It was a low-key and only very select guests from both the families were present.

Going by the pictures that have gone viral on social media, the wedding was conducted taking into consideration all the necessary guidelines to be followed in the lockdown. All guests at the ceremony wore masks.

Pictures from the wedding, conducted under lockdown.

Once the lockdown is lifted, a grand reception is being planned for industry friends.



A few days ago, Nikhil Siddhartha took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and fiancee Pallavi Varma. “Will be together soon. But for now, love you from afar...,” he wrote.

 

In February 2020, Nikhil and Pallavi got engaged in a grand ceremony. The couple have been in a relationship for over 2 years now.

Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s sprawling LA bungalow where she had moved with family for a better lockdown life

Popular for starring in films such as Karthikeya and Swamy Ra Ra, Nikhil rose to fame after his 2007 breakout film, Happy Days, which was directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Some of his other films include Veedu Theda, Kirik Party and Arjun Suravaram. It was recently announced that Nikhil and filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti are all set to reunite for Karthikeya 2.

