Telugu actor Nithiin marries long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, see pics

Actor Nithiin on Sunday married his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was originally scheduled to take place April 16. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor recently got engaged to Shalini in a private ceremony. In February, Nithiin and Shalini participated in a haldi ceremony in Hyderabad. A day later, Nithiin released a statement in which he announced that he had decided to postpone his wedding.

Nithiin and Shalini during a wedding ceremony.

Nithiin and Shalini got married on Sunday.

Nithiin poses with his bride Shalini.

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin said in the statement.

On Saturday, several key members of Telugu film fraternity such as Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram among others attended the mehendi ceremony.

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which was a blockbuster; Nithiin’s next release will be Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens later this year. The teaser of the film was released on Sunday as a special gift to his fans on the occasion of his marriage.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The Telugu remake rights have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors and the team hopes to begin the shooting of the film soon.

Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty.

