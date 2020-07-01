Telugu actor Nithiin to tie the knot on July 26

Actor Nithiin, who had postponed his marriage in April due to a coronavirus outbreak, is all set to tie the knot on July 26. As per a report by Cinema Express, the elders of both the families have zeroed in on July 26 as the big day.

“The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse. The wedding festivities will begin soon after ashada masam ends,” a source was quoted in the report.

An official confirmation on the date is yet to be made by the family.

In February, Nithiin got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was originally scheduled to take place on April 16.

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin said in the statement.

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira’s workout video, she promises to ‘force him’ to join next time. Watch

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which was a blockbuster; Nithiin’s next release will be Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens later this year. Rang De, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, marks the maiden collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun.

The Telugu remake rights have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors and the team hopes to go on floors soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more