Telugu celebs Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu pay tribute to Jayaprakash Reddy

Several Telugu celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to mourn the demise of popular Telugu actor-comedian Jayaprakash Reddy, who breathed his last on Tuesday after he suffered a heart attack. Jayaprakash was 74. As per a report by TV 9, Jayaprakash collapsed in his bathroom on Tuesday morning and breathed his last.

Chiranjeevi, who worked with Jayaprakash in Khaidi No 150, shared a moving post in Telugu. He wrote: “Deeply pained at the demise of Sri. Jayaprakash Reddy garu. (sic).”

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna took to Facebook and wrote: “The death of Jaya Prakash Reddy is a great loss. He entertained the audience with so many great characters. I pay my condolences to his family. I wish his soul rests in peace. (sic)”

Venkatesh wrote on Instagram: “Extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend Jaya Prakash Reddy. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. Praying for his family and loved ones (sic).”

SS Rajamouli tweeted: “Shocked & saddened to know about the sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. Had great times working with him. Thanks for entertaining us with your versatility by portraying some memorable comedy and villain roles over the decades. May your soul rest in peace (sic)”

Prakash Raj wrote that he gave life to the roles he played on screen. “The sudden death of actor Jaya Prakash Reddy. Acting was his life. He is an actor who gave life to the roles he has played on the silver screen and in stage plays. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF.”

Mahesh Babu said he will cherish the experience of working with him. “Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones (sic).”

Jr NTR wrote: “Sad to learn that an actor, who entertained the audience with his amazing performances, is no more. I wish his soul rests in peace (sic).”

A theatre actor, Jayaprakash made his acting debut with Telugu film Brahmaputrudu. But it was not until the release of Venkatesh starrer Preminchukundam Raa, did he get famous. He played a menacing factionist in the movie and his Rayalaseema Telugu accent was widely appreciated.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Karan Johar ‘insulted me’ at a party: ‘If your work flops, they don’t treat you well’

Following the phenomenal response for his performance in Preminchukundam Raa, Jayaprakash continued playing villain roles for a few years. Some of his other memorable films in which he played the antagonist include Samarasimha Reddy, Jayam Manade Raa, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy.

He was also quite popular for his comic roles. Some of his best comic performances are from films such as Dhee, Ready, King, Krishna, Kick, Anajaneyulu and Naayak among others. His last on screen appearance was in Mahesh Babu’s latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Follow @htshowbiz for more