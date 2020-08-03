Telugu filmmaker Teja tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
Telugu cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Teja has tested positive for Covid-19, as per reports.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:20 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Popular Telugu filmmaker Teja on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, as per television news reports. The cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is currently in home quarantine while taking necessary medication.

Teja is the second Telugu filmmaker to test positive for Covid-19 after Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli. Last week, Rajamouli revealed he and his family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Teja’s last directorial was Telugu film Sita, which featured Bellamkonda Srinivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. After working as a cinematographer on many films, including a few Bollywood projects, Teja made his directorial debut with Telugu film Chitram.

One of the biggest hits of his career is Telugu film Jayam, which starred Nithiin and Sada in the lead. The film was a mega success at the box-office. He had also worked with Mahesh Babu in Telugu action-drama Nijam, which bombed at the box-office.



