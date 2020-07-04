Telugu producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies due to Covid-19: reports

Pokuri Rama Rao was best known for films such as Ranam and Yagnam.

Telugu producer Pokuri Rama Rao, best known for films such as Ranam and Yagnam, died after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 65. As per a report by 123 Telugu, Rama Rao was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment and was on ventilator support when he breathed his last.

The report further added that nearly ten months ago, Rama Rao had undergone a cardiac surgery for heart-related ailments. The Times of India also reported that Rama Rao passed away due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao’s family is yet to officially confirm the cause of death. Brother of popular producer Babu Rao, they produced films under the banner Eetharam Films. Rama Rao was known for his regular collaborations with actor Gopichand.

Earlier this week, Telugu television actors Navya Swamy and Boddu Prabhakar tested positive. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment. Producer Bandla Ganesh also tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

After experiencing a mild headache for three or four days, Navya got herself tested following her doctor’s advice. While she has quarantined herself, the cast and crew of the show have also undergone tests and have reportedly quarantined themselves.

“Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My WhatsApp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble, too,” Navya was quoted in a report by The Times of India.

Navya also took to instagram to share a video about her testing positive for COVID-19. She revealed that she’s been eating healthy and taking care of herself to build immunity.

