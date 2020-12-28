Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule with Vishwak Sen launched, see pics

Oh My Kadavule’s Telugu remake will star Vishwak Sen as the male lead.

The Telugu remake of Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, which will star Vishwak Sen in the lead, was officially launched on Monday. The project will be jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Released earlier this year, Oh My Kadavule was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing the God in a cameo role.

Oh My Kadavule is centered on Ashok Selvan, who is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. Vani Bhojan played the second leading lady.

Ashwath Marimuthu will direct the remake as well. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker will take care of the dialogues. Vijay Sethupathi, as per sources, might reprise his own role from the original.

Oh My Kadavule was a box-office hit. It won praise from all quarters and even earned some appreciation from actor Mahesh Babu.

A few months after its release, Mahesh Babu watched and heaped praise on Oh My Kadavule, calling it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

The shoot of the remake is expected to commence from early January. Meanwhile, Vishwak is expected to complete work on his upcoming Telugu project Pagal. He was last seen on screen earlier this year in Telugu crime-thriller HIT: The First Case.

