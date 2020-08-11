Telugu remake of Vedalam most likely to be announced on Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Sections
Chiranjeevi has given his nod for Vedalam remake which will be directed by Meher Ramesh, says a recent report. The Tamil original starred Ajith in the lead role.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chiranjeevi’s next release will be Acharya.

Actor Chiranjeevi is all set to star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project, as per reliable sources, will be announced on the star’s birthday on August 22.

As per a report by Telugu 360, Chiranjeevi has given his nod for Vedalam remake which will be directed by Meher Ramesh. Vedalam, a runaway hit, featured Ajith in the lead. It’s worth mentioning that Chiranjeevi was all set to star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. He had even announced that the remake will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame.

However, latest reports indicate that the project might not take off immediately as Chiranjeevi is not happy with the changes made to the script to suit Telugu sensibilities. Telugu 360 report, however, added that Chiranjeevi was happy with the script of Vedalam remake when it was recently brought to his attention. Impressed with what he read, he immediately gave his nod and the project will go on the floors later this year.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will bankroll this project and an official announcement will most likely be made on August 22, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday.



Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

