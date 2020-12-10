Thalapathy 65: Vijay to join hands with director Nelson for new Tamil film

Sections
Actor Vijay has signed a new Tamil film with Sun Pictures. Currently called Thalapathy 65, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, and will mark his first project with Vijay.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:43 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Vijay has signed his next Tamil movie.

Sun Pictures on Thursday announced that they will bankroll actor Vijay’s next Tamil film, currently titled Thalapathy 65. The project will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and it marks his first collaboration with Vijay.

Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Sun Pictures took to Twitter and wrote: “We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65 (sic).”

 



The project will go on floors from January 2021. The rest of the cast and crew will be officially announced soon. Meanwhile, Vijay currently awaits the release of his Tamil film, Master. Vijay will be seen in the role of a college professor with a violent past in the movie.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the first collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film will release in theatres for Pongal 2021. The makers recently clarified multiple times that the film won’t skip its theatrical release.

A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit. Recently, talking to reporters in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that.

Also read: Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

This was the third time someone associated with Master has clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

