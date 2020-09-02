Three fans of actor Pawan Kalyan die of electrocution while erecting banners for his birthday

Pawan Kalyan has, in the past, requested fans not to celebrate his birthday.

Three fans of actor Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted to death and three others injured when the banner they were erecting came in contact with a live wire. The incident took place in Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

To commemorate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on Wednesday, some fans were erecting a banner on Wednesday. As per news reports, the deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Somasekhar, his brother 32-year-old Rajendra and their friend 28-year-old Arunachalam.

As per the police, the incident took place when the iron railing of the banner came in contact with a live wire. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for death due to electrocution and are investigating the case.

Pawan Kalyan-owned party Jana Sena has announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased. In a statement, the actor expressed his condolences and said that it was his responsibility to support the family.

On several occasions in the past, Pawan Kalyan had requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday. In another incident in 2018, two of the actor’s fans were electrocuted while trying to erect a banner ahead of his visit to Visakhapatnam as part of his political campaigning.

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan awaits the release of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab, a Telugu remake of Pink. He also has a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline. Dubbed PSPK 28, an announcement regarding the project is expected to be made on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more