Thupparivaalan 2 to resume shooting from November, Vishal to take over as director

The shoot of Vishal’s upcoming Tamil thriller Thupparivaalan 2 is all set to resume in November, as per a new report. The film will mark Vishal’s directorial debut and he was forced to take on the new role after filmmaker Mysskin opted out of the project earlier this year.

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially.

As per a report in Cinema Express, the shoot will begin from November 9.

Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK. However, after shooting in London for over a month, reports emerged that there was a fall out between Mysskin and Vishal over the cost of the budget.

In a statement in February, it was clarified that Mysskin opted out of the project over budget issues. He refused to direct the film and demanded higher remuneration as opposed to what was initially agreed and was paid to him.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilayaraja will compose music.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Meanwhile, Vishal’s upcoming Tamil release Chakra is gearing up for direct-OTT release. A spiritual sequel to his hit film, Irumbu Thirai, this project also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra.

Chakra has been directed by debutant Anand. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is believed to have been snapped by Amazon Prime for release.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter