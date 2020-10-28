Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Thupparivaalan 2 to resume shooting from November, Vishal to take over as director

Thupparivaalan 2 to resume shooting from November, Vishal to take over as director

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller. Thupparivaalan 2 had been shot for over a month before Mysskin and Vishal drifted apart over budget issues.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:39 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Thupparivaalan 2 was initially being directed by Mysskin.

The shoot of Vishal’s upcoming Tamil thriller Thupparivaalan 2 is all set to resume in November, as per a new report. The film will mark Vishal’s directorial debut and he was forced to take on the new role after filmmaker Mysskin opted out of the project earlier this year.

Mysskin and Vishal had teamed up for Thupparivaalan, an investigative thriller, a few years ago. The film was received well both critically and commercially.

As per a report in Cinema Express, the shoot will begin from November 9.

Work on the sequel commenced last November in London. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK. However, after shooting in London for over a month, reports emerged that there was a fall out between Mysskin and Vishal over the cost of the budget.



In a statement in February, it was clarified that Mysskin opted out of the project over budget issues. He refused to direct the film and demanded higher remuneration as opposed to what was initially agreed and was paid to him.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilayaraja will compose music.

Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success. During the film’s release, there were reports that the film was heavily inspired from Sherlock Holmes. Mysskin had said only his lead characters were inspired by Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Meanwhile, Vishal’s upcoming Tamil release Chakra is gearing up for direct-OTT release. A spiritual sequel to his hit film, Irumbu Thirai, this project also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra.

Chakra has been directed by debutant Anand. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is believed to have been snapped by Amazon Prime for release.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Oct 28, 2020 16:56 IST
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Oct 28, 2020 17:02 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Two Covid-19 projects in India-UK financial dialogue
Oct 28, 2020 17:24 IST
You were ordinary cricketer, no need to be ordinary person:Warne to Samuels
Oct 28, 2020 17:21 IST
10 states, UTs responsible for 79 per cent new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
Suicide: 14-year-old girl’s body fished out of canal
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.