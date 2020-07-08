Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Top Tamil stars, technicians to face salary cut up to 50 per cent: report

Top Tamil stars, technicians to face salary cut up to 50 per cent: report

Tamil Film Producers’ Council has decided to cut salaries of Tamil stars and technicians, as per new report.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:52 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Antony Vijay have reportedly slashed their remuneration.

The members of Tamil Film Producers’ Council have apparently decided to slash salaries of top Tamil stars and technicians via a video conference on Wednesday. As per a report by The News Minute, producers have decided to cut salaries of popular stars and technicians by half.

“This is not just about top stars. We are looking at ways on how to tackle this loss of 40-50% faced by producers in this scenario. For some 50% may be reduced, but for others, 20% may be sufficient. We are trying to bring in a basic guideline of what can be reduced. This is our first agenda. We will discuss other production costs as well,” producer SR Prabhu was quoted in the report.

Prabhu further added that the decision was taken unanimously. However, he also said such decisions have been taken in the past but to no avail. “This is a unanimous decision but this is not the first time producers have decided to reduce salaries. Such meetings have been held in the past too where producers have decided to cut down salaries of big stars. However, it has not worked out as intended always,” Prabhu added.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt ‘can only laugh’ at accusations of nepotism, reminds Kangana Ranaut was launched in a Bhatt production



A few actors and filmmakers from Tamil film fraternity have already voluntarily announced pay cuts. Actor Vijay Antony announced a pay cut of 25 percent for his next three projects. The 25 percent pay cut can be estimated to Rs 1 crore per project. At present, Vijay Antony has three Tamil projects –Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal and Khaki - at various stages of production in his kitty.



Filmmaker Hari, recently, announced a pay cut of 25 percent to compensate for the loss incurred to the Tamil industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. For his upcoming project Aruvaa with Suriya, he has agreed to take the pay cut. “As an industry, we can only flourish when the producers are doing well. Keeping in mind the current damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I have decided to reduce 25% of my salary for Aruvaa,” Hari said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBSE’s decision to rationalise syllabus is welcome
Jul 08, 2020 17:55 IST
Uttarakhand board to mark students from containment zones who missed exams on average marks basis
Jul 08, 2020 17:54 IST
‘I wish Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken up’: Apurva Asrani
Jul 08, 2020 18:03 IST
Sarah Jessica Parker masks up to help fans shop for shoes
Jul 08, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.