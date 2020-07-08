Top Tamil stars, technicians to face salary cut up to 50 per cent: report

The members of Tamil Film Producers’ Council have apparently decided to slash salaries of top Tamil stars and technicians via a video conference on Wednesday. As per a report by The News Minute, producers have decided to cut salaries of popular stars and technicians by half.

“This is not just about top stars. We are looking at ways on how to tackle this loss of 40-50% faced by producers in this scenario. For some 50% may be reduced, but for others, 20% may be sufficient. We are trying to bring in a basic guideline of what can be reduced. This is our first agenda. We will discuss other production costs as well,” producer SR Prabhu was quoted in the report.

Prabhu further added that the decision was taken unanimously. However, he also said such decisions have been taken in the past but to no avail. “This is a unanimous decision but this is not the first time producers have decided to reduce salaries. Such meetings have been held in the past too where producers have decided to cut down salaries of big stars. However, it has not worked out as intended always,” Prabhu added.

A few actors and filmmakers from Tamil film fraternity have already voluntarily announced pay cuts. Actor Vijay Antony announced a pay cut of 25 percent for his next three projects. The 25 percent pay cut can be estimated to Rs 1 crore per project. At present, Vijay Antony has three Tamil projects –Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal and Khaki - at various stages of production in his kitty.

Filmmaker Hari, recently, announced a pay cut of 25 percent to compensate for the loss incurred to the Tamil industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. For his upcoming project Aruvaa with Suriya, he has agreed to take the pay cut. “As an industry, we can only flourish when the producers are doing well. Keeping in mind the current damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I have decided to reduce 25% of my salary for Aruvaa,” Hari said in a statement.

