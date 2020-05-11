Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Trisha, Gautham Menon reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya reboot short film, watch teaser

Trisha, Gautham Menon reunite for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya reboot short film, watch teaser

Gautham has unveiled the teaser of a short film, said to be the reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which shows Trisha reviving her most-loved on screen avatar, Jessie.

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:02 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Trisha in a still from Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and actor Trisha have reunited for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV) reboot short film which marks the return of the latter as Jessie from the original film. Gautham has unveiled the teaser of the short film which shows Trisha reviving her most-loved on screen avatar, Jessie.

Gautham took to Twitter to share the teaser. He wrote: “There’s hope and a short film coming soon! Here’s the link to the teaser (sic).” The teaser, which has been titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, features Trisha talking to Karthik on the phone. It’s worth mentioning that Simbu played the character of Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker, in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Trisha is seen encouraging Karthik on the phone. “Everything will be alright. Theatres will open soon. There’s Netflix and Amazon now. They’ll all come looking for you. They all want good content, right? Everything will be fine. You wait and see.”

Also read: Producer Dil Raju marries Tejaswini in low-key ceremony amid lockdown, see pics



The teaser ends with VTV’s signature tune. Upon the release of the teaser, Simbu’s fans on Twitter demanded that they also want to see the star in the short. It is rumoured that the second teaser will feature Karthik on the other end of the line, talking to Jessie.



Gautham also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Joshua. He recently confirmed that he’s in talks with Kamal Haasan for the sequel to Vettaiyaadu Villayadu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee on video call with PM
May 11, 2020 17:23 IST
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
May 11, 2020 17:12 IST
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
May 11, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times |‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off and all the latest news
May 11, 2020 17:17 IST
The coronavirus has revived a hairstyle in East Africa
May 11, 2020 17:16 IST
Neha asks Angad ‘scariest part’ of pheras, he admits he checks her phone
May 11, 2020 17:10 IST
Delhi man kills wife after heated argument, surrenders before cops
May 11, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.