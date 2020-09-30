Trisha shares throwback picture from her Miss Chennai days, calls it ‘the day my life changed’

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Petta, on Wednesday shared a picture from her modelling days. She took to Twitter to share a picture from the day she was crowned Miss Chennai. “30/09/1999. The day my life changed. Miss Chennai 1999 (sic),” Trisha tweeted.

Trisha recently starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed on as the leading lady. However, in March, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.

It has been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Kajal Aggarwal was eventually signed as Trisha’s replacement in Acharya, which features Chiranjeevi in dual roles. The movie will be about a middle-aged social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Trisha hasn’t signed any new project since the release of Petta. However, there are rumours that she’s part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

