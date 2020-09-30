Sections
E-Paper
Home / Regional Movies / Trisha shares throwback picture from her Miss Chennai days, calls it ‘the day my life changed’

Trisha shares throwback picture from her Miss Chennai days, calls it ‘the day my life changed’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has shared a picture from the time she won her Miss Chennai crown. Sharing the photo, Trisha called the time a pivotal moment in her life and career.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:07 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Trisha has shared a throwback photo on Twitter.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Petta, on Wednesday shared a picture from her modelling days. She took to Twitter to share a picture from the day she was crowned Miss Chennai. “30/09/1999. The day my life changed. Miss Chennai 1999 (sic),” Trisha tweeted.

Trisha recently starred in Gautham Menon’s short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, a reboot of their popular Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

Trisha was all set to make her comeback to Telugu industry after a long hiatus with Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. She was signed on as the leading lady. However, in March, she opted out of the project citing creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” Trisha tweeted.



It has been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was 2016’s horror thriller Nayaki.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Kajal Aggarwal was eventually signed as Trisha’s replacement in Acharya, which features Chiranjeevi in dual roles. The movie will be about a middle-aged social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Trisha hasn’t signed any new project since the release of Petta. However, there are rumours that she’s part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:18 IST
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Sep 30, 2020 23:19 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Sep 30, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Sep 30, 2020 23:24 IST
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Sep 30, 2020 23:25 IST
Nagar Van to come up over 37 acres in Mullanpur forest area
Sep 30, 2020 23:17 IST
Development work: Balbir Sidhu gives ₹11 lakh grant to Mohali villages
Sep 30, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.