Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Twitter trend 2020: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh top the list of most tweeted about actors

Twitter trend 2020: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh top the list of most tweeted about actors

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have become the most tweeted about actors in the male and female categories, as per data analysed by Twitter India.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:21 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu have become the most tweeted stars this year.

Twitter India on Monday revealed that actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have topped the list of most tweeted about actors in male and female category respectively. Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan are the other stars who made it to the list.

As 2020 is coming to an end, Twitter India analyzed multiple trends on Twitter to make these lists.

Among the male actors, Mahesh Babu topped the list followed by Pawan Kalyan at the second place and Vijay at third position. Others in this list include Jr NTR, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi.

Among the female actors, Keerthy Suresh was followed by Kajal Aggarwal in the second place and Samantha Akkineni in the third position. Others in the list include Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Trisha.

Among the movies, it was Vijay’s Master that topped the list followed by Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Ajith’s Valimai. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR is the sixth most tweeted about movie of 2020.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

Other most tweeted about movies of the year include Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Suriya’s recently released Soorarai Pottru, Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Pushpa, Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF: Chapter 2 and Darbar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
by Rezaul H Laskar
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
by hindustantimes.com
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

US court to hear appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from January 21
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
‘Speak for Maharashtra farmers first’: Devendra Fadnavis on Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Kareena Kapoor shows off her baby bump in new workout gear
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.