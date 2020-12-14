Twitter trend 2020: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh top the list of most tweeted about actors

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu have become the most tweeted stars this year.

Twitter India on Monday revealed that actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have topped the list of most tweeted about actors in male and female category respectively. Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan are the other stars who made it to the list.

As 2020 is coming to an end, Twitter India analyzed multiple trends on Twitter to make these lists.

Among the male actors, Mahesh Babu topped the list followed by Pawan Kalyan at the second place and Vijay at third position. Others in this list include Jr NTR, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi.

Among the female actors, Keerthy Suresh was followed by Kajal Aggarwal in the second place and Samantha Akkineni in the third position. Others in the list include Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Trisha.

Among the movies, it was Vijay’s Master that topped the list followed by Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Ajith’s Valimai. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR is the sixth most tweeted about movie of 2020.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

Other most tweeted about movies of the year include Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Suriya’s recently released Soorarai Pottru, Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Pushpa, Mahesh Babu’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF: Chapter 2 and Darbar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more