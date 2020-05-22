Sections
Udhayanidhi Stalin may star in Article 15 Tamil remake, Arunraja Kamaraj to direct

Article 15 follows the story of an upright city-bred police officer’s (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) launch against caste-based discrimination and crimes in rural India.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:45 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Article 15 starred Ayushmann Khurrana as its lead.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Udhayanidhi Stalin will star in the Tamil remake of Anubhav Sinha’s critically-acclaimed Article 15. As per a report by India Today, producer Boney Kapoor will be bankrolling the Tamil remake. The project is expected to go on the floors soon.

Quoting a source, the report added: “Boney Kapoor was in talks with Udhayanidhi Stalin for the Tamil remake. The duo zeroed in on director Arunraja Kamaraj to helm the remake. The pre-production work will begin soon.” An official announcement about the project can be expected to be made after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin was last seen on screen in Mysskin’s serial killer thriller, Psycho, which also featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in important roles.



In Psycho, Udhay played a blind musician who goes after a serial killer after he kidnaps his girlfriend. The film was lauded for humanizing a serial killer with a very emotional sub-plot.

Arunraja Kamaraj, on the other hand, made his directorial debut in 2018 with Tamil sports drama, Kanna. The film was the story of a young woman from a small village in Tamil Nadu going on to play cricket for her country.

Boney Kapoor, who is slowly spreading his wings in southern filmdom, made his southern debut Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Nerkonda Paarvai film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. He is also bankrolling Telugu version of the remake titled Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

