V trailer: Nani, Sudheer Babu lock horns in this bang for the buck action romp. Watch

The trailer for the upcoming Telugu action-thriller V, which will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5, was unveiled on Thursday. Watch here.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:01 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

V will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

The trailer for the upcoming Telugu action-thriller V, which will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5, was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, it looks like a high-octane action romp.

The trailer opens with Nani’s character. He believes in the philosophy that whatever you do, you need to do it in an entertaining way. Cut to the next shot, Sudheer Babu’s character refers to Nani’s character as a psycho and says that such people do things for attention.

 

The visuals assure the film will be high on action and the scenes between Sudheer Babu, who plays a no-nonsense cop and Nani will be the film’s biggest highlight.



V, which has reunited Nani with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna for the third time, also stars Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. When it was announced that Nani plays a negative role in the film, he took to Twitter and wrote: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space with actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Nani was last shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma in important roles. The shoot of the project has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also has a project titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed in of the roles. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

