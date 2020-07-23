Vaadivasal: First look unveiled on Suriya’s 45th birthday, see poster

Sections
To celebrate Tamil actor Suriya’s 45th birthday, makers of his upcoming film Vaadivasal, unveiled a new poster. The film is a Vetrimaaran directorial.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:52 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Suriya in first look poster of Vaadivasal.

The first look of upcoming Tamil action-drama Vaadivasal, which will be directed by Vetrimaaran, was unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of Suriya’s 45th birthday.

The poster features a fiery-looking Suriya in a new look. Vetrimaaran revealed it’s the character design look.

 

The project, based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name, marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and filmmaker Vetrimaaran, best known for films such as Vada Chennai and Asuran.



Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his immediate next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

Aruvaa will mark the union of Suriya and Hari for the sixth time. Apart from the Singam series, Suriya and Hari have worked together in Vel and Aaru. Raashi Khanna has been confirmed to play the leading lady.

To be produced by Studio Green, Aruvaa will have music by D Imman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru will hit the screens this April.

Suriya also has a project with director Vetrimaaran in his kitty. This film will go on the floors later this year.

