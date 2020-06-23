Vaariyamkunnan: Prithviraj Sukumaran, filmmaker Aashiq Abu to team up for a period drama

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Aashiq Abu are all set to join hands for the first time for upcoming Malayalam period drama Vaariyamkunnan, a film based on the 1921 Malabar revolution.

Best known for directing Virus - the film on the Nipah virus outbreak – Aashiq Abu took to Instagram to reveal details about Vaariyamkunnan.

“He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. Vaariyamkunnan. Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary,” Abu posted.

Prithviraj will play the titular character Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, a self-made sultan. The rest of the cast is yet to be officially announced.

To be produced by Zikandar and Moideen under the banner of Compassion Movies, the film will be co-written by Harshad and Rameez. While Saiju Sreedharan will take care of editing, Shyju Khalid will crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a few projects in his kitty. His upcoming release will be Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Having been announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian emigrant going missing in Saudi, the film also stars Amala Paul as the leading lady. The film has been directed by Blessy.

Prithviraj was last seen on screen in Malayalam drama Ayyappanum Koshiyum, an intense drama about ego-driven brotherhood. The film is all set to be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. John Abraham has already acquired the Hindi remake rights.

