Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and two other Tamil directors join hands for anthology film Victim

Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and two other Tamil directors join hands for anthology film Victim

Four Tamil directors - Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan - will come together for an anthology film, Victim in Tamil.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Victim will be a Tamil language anthology film.

Four popular Tamil filmmakers such as Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan have joined hands for the upcoming Tamil anthology film, Victim: Who is Next?; it has been announced with a poster. The underlying theme of the film will be victimhood.

It is yet unknown on which streaming platform will Victim release, however, reliable sources have confirmed that Disney Hotstar has snapped the release.

While Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, Chimbu Devan will be making their OTT debut with the film, Venkat Prabhu has already forayed into the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Several celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan, RJ Balaji, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anirudh Ravichander have been roped in to reveal what they have been a victim of under the hashtag, Victim. They took to Twitter and posted their experience where they’ve been a victim.



 

 

 

The makers are yet to announce when Victim will premiere online. They are also yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares engagement pics with Gautam Kitchlu, wear complementary mask with their designer outfits

It’s raining anthology films in Tamil and Telugu industries. After Amazon Prime’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Netflix’s recently announced anthology film Navarasa, this is the third anthology to come out of Tamil industry.

There’s also a Telugu anthology titled Love Story from Netflix. This film has been directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Prashanth Varma.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Lenders boost Indian stocks after US election sparks volatility
Nov 02, 2020 17:32 IST
Want to make a mark in Women’s T20 Challenge, says Chandigarh-based fast bowler Kashvee
Nov 02, 2020 17:24 IST
Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19
Nov 02, 2020 17:26 IST
DC vs RCB Live Score: Can Iyer’s Delhi return to winning ways?
Nov 02, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.